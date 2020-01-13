|
|
Ronald Paul Robinson
Eland - Ronald Paul Robinson, 63, of Eland passed away peacefully at home after a two-year battle with pancreatic and stomach cancer on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with his family by his side. Ron was born October 29, 1956, the son of the late David and Rita (Anderson) Robinson.
On September 18, 1993 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Eckert. She survives. Ron is also survived by: his two sons Adam (Miranda) of Watertown (WI), Nicholas of Eland, his two brothers Michael (Maggie) of Kaukauna, Patrick (Ingrid) of Rothschild, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron was employed at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg as a Surveillance Supervisor. He enjoyed working with a close-knit team. They were like family to him, and he will be missed.
Ron enjoyed an active life, spending as much time as possible at the cottage on Manson Lake fishing, boating, and enjoying time with friends and family. He and Lori enjoyed time together working on their farm, taking trips to their property in Arkansas, and the occasional weekend getaway to a resort/casino. Ron was a devoted hunter, especially for white-tailed deer, insisting he still make it to the blind when his health made it so difficult. Ron was an avid dog lover his entire life, whether it be his golden retrievers, or a dog in a need of a home, they always found a loving home with Ron. He will be greatly missed by his three dogs Izzy, Charlie, and Sassy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rezazadeh, his team, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for all they did for Ron.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will start at 12 Noon and go until 3:00 P.M., at which time we will share some words and memories of Ron. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020