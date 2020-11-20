Ronald Porath
Wausau - Ronald Porath, age 88, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau. Ronald was born on July 22, 1932 to Arthur & Elfrieda (Lambrecht) Porath in Wausau,WI.
Ronald proudly served in the United States Army. He was a driver for Advance Transportation. Ronald enjoyed trucking for 50 years! He really liked to watch the Packers and the Brewers. Ronald enjoyed dancing the polka and waltz as well as listening to Polka on the radio. He had a great time going to Chico's or Richards Supper Club with friends and family. Ronald played Bingo often at Richards Supper Club and the VFW. His favorite tv channel, the only channel, was the game show network. Ronald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. He will be dearly missed.
Ronald is survived by his children: Randy Porath, Merrill, Tracy (Todd) Miller, Schofield, grandchildren; Echo Blake-Porath, Mark Porath, April (Dee) Degner, Chad Sabatke, Devlin Miller, Caden Miller, several great & great great grandchildren, siblings; Robert (Bernice) Porath, Grace Raddatz, Lorraine Raddatz, Shirley (Allen) Olkives, Pearl (Leslie) Sabatke, many other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Phyllis Porath, wife: Veronica Porath, daughter: Patti Porath, brothers; Otto (Selma), Melvin (Pat) Porath, sisters; Lavila (Albert) Steckling, and Charlotte (Roman) LaBarge.
A funeral service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Waid Funeral Home (It will be "live streamed" and recorded). Rev. Scott Gustafson will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at Waid Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Please wear face masks & practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.Special thanks to the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their care of dad. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com
.