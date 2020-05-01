|
|
Ronald R. Schulz
Rib Mountain - Ronald "Ron" R. Schulz, 81, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born December 24, 1938, in the Town of Rib Falls, son of the late Edwin and Leona (Brunner) Schulz. On July 20, 1968, he married Diane Ohde at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. She survives.
Ron was a veteran of the United States Army. For many years, he was employed at Wausau Homes until his retirement, then went on to work at Mills Fleet Farm, a job he truly enjoyed in his retirement years.
Among his favorite pastimes, he liked fishing, hunting, gardening, snowmobiling, camping and spending time up North at the family cottage. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ron had a sense of humor that was beyond measure. His goofiness and ability to make children laugh will be greatly missed. He was an animal lover who always had a pocket full of treats for the pets.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Schulz, Rib Mountain; two daughters, Jamie (Arik) Salzman, Weston and Debbi (Jason) Merrick, Weston; four grandchildren, Cole and Kira Salzman and Lexi and Jayden Merrick; one brother, Leon (JoAnn) Schulz, Sheboygan; one sister, Emilie Schmidt, Tucson, AZ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger (Dianne) Wilde, Kenosha, Jerry (Ann) Ohde, Norbert (Roxanne) Ohde, Sharon Ohde and Linda Ohde, all of Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Andreske, two brothers, Jerry and Glenn; and an infant brother, David.
Private services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. There will be a live stream of the funeral service on the Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020