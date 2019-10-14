|
Ronald R. Schuster
Wausau - Ronald R. Schuster, 78, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living in Wausau.
He was born June 25, 1941 in Wausau, son of the late Herbert Jr. and Stella (Dahlke) Schuster. On August 30, 1964, he married Sandra M. Peterson at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2012.
Ronald worked at Wausau Homes for 33 years, until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, golfing and archery. In 1971, he was the Wisconsin State Champion for indoor archery.
Survivors include, two sons, Jonathon (Tami) Schuster, Riverview, FL and James Schuster, Wausau; four grandchildren, Janessa, Mariah, Austin, Jennifer Schuster; one great-grandson, Channing; and one sister, Lila (Eugene) Viegut, Wausau.
Besides his parents and wife, Sandra, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Gene.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Raymond Connor will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019