Ronald Raatz
Ronald Raatz

Wausau - Ronald Raatz, 84 of Wausau passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ron was born in Wausau on June 6, 1935 to the late LeRoy and Gertrude (Boerke) Raatz. He and his brother, Gene were raised by Aunt Onnie and Donald Green and Nettie and Bob Green. Ron graduated from Wausau High School in 1954 and attended Northcentral Technical College earning a degree in drafting. He then moved to LaCrosse working as a draftsman for Seiman Lumber. On June 30, 1956, Ron married Nancy Hildebrandt at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Wausau. Nancy joined Ron in LaCrosse starting their family of five sons, Michael, Keith, Tim, Tom and David. After working for Holmen Lumber, Ron and his family moved back to Wausau where Ron worked for Schuette Lumber and retired in 2002 from Wickes Lumber. Some of his favorite past times included deer and grouse hunting in Somo, fishing at the cottage on Lake Katherine, putting together model cars and solving word search puzzles. He enjoyed his morning coffee watching GMA and Live with Regis and Kelly. A simple backyard cookout with family and friends brought him nothing but joy and happiness.

We remember Dad as a kind, loving and caring man. He truly loved our Mom and his family.

Survivors include four sons, Michael (Debbie) of Wausau, Tim of Weston, Tom of Wausau, David (Penny) of Wausau, six grandchildren, Brianna, Molly, Martin, Jennifer, Eric (Lindsay) and Amy (Remy) and four great grandchildren, Mari, Marcus, Jake and Josie. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, two children Keith and Karen and his brother, Gene.

A Celebration of Ron's life will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Big Kitchen in Marathon Park with lunch served at Noon. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
