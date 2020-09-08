1/1
Ronald S. Hamers
Ronald S. Hamers

Lake Tomahawk - Ronald S. Hamers, 80, Lake Tomahawk, formerly of Wausau, died Friday, September 4, 2020 from the COVID-19 Virus.

He was born July 24, 1940 in Wausau, son of the late Gilbert and Alice (Bremer) Hamers. On July 29, 1972 he married Edith "Edie" Krahn in Wausau. She survives.

Prior to his retirement, Ron had been a UPS driver for 32 years in Wausau and the Rhinelander area. After 'retirement', Ron enjoyed driving school bus for the Lakeland Bus Company. Among his many interests, Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and until recently still participated in softball.

Survivors include his wife, Edie Hamers, Lake Tomahawk, daughters, Cynthia (Dennis) Thomson, Oconto, Karen (Aaron Masterson) Denton, Weston; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger (Margaret) Hamers, Racine and Gail Kobs, Hawaii; many nieces and nephews as well as close family friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Krahn.

At this time, no funeral services will be held due to the COVID-19 Virus. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that you honor Ronald Hamers by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands. The daily COVID-19 data is far more than just the numbers. It represents innocent lives lost. Loved ones taken too soon, leaving many hearts broken. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank Bret Stysly, MD with Aspirus Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care along with the COVID ICU staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the excellent care and compassion for Ron and his family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
