Ronald "Satch" Wysocki
Schofield - Ronald "Satch" Wysocki, retired union Plumber, World-class Walleye Fisherman, Blatz enthusiast, passed away peacefully at home in Schofield, WI on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was also a full-time resident of Watersmeet, MI where he enjoyed 23 wonderful years filled with everything a yooper could imagine.
He was born on September 27, 1936, in Alban, WI, and was the son to the late Dominic and Theresa (Check) Wysocki. Growing up, Ronald enjoyed the simple rural life in central Wisconsin.
Satch was a member of the first graduating class of DC Everest High School in 1954. After high school, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in France and trained as a sharpshooter from 1954 to 1957. After finishing his service, he then returned home to Schofield, WI, where then he met Dorothy "Dutchie" Viertel and fell in love at The Down The Hill Bar. They were soon married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Galloway, WI on March 3, 1962, and had five daughters.
Satch was a Journeyman Plumber for George Baumgardt Plumbing and Heating and Mechanical Inc for over 30 years. Throughout those years, he learned his trade and became an exceptional plumber until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he decided the city life was not for him and he purchased his camp in the UP where he spent the rest of his days. Throughout these 3 decades, during his off time, Satch enjoyed typical northwoods outdoor activities including fishing, trapping minnows, and hunting partridge, rabbit, and squirrels.
Satch will be greatly missed by all who knew him, had a chance to share a beer with him, and heard his stories over and over again.
He is survived by Dutchie and his daughters: Laurie (Russ) Hoff, Sue Wysocki, Deb Wysocki, Brenda (Randy) Radtke, and Nancy (Mark) Hodell. He had nine grandchildren, Chrissy (John) Ison, Chelsea (Corey) Schadrie, Carly Hoff, Claire Hoff, John Wierzba, Rachel (Seth Carlson) Radtke, Alex (Shelby) Radtke, Eric Hodell and Emily Hodell. He also had 4 great-grandchildren, Sylvee, Schwinn and Scout Carlson and Jackson Wrubbel. He will be greatly missed by his faithful, four-legged companion, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, dear brother Jerry, and son-in-law Mark Wierzba.
Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Friday, October 16th, 2020. Rosary begins at 9:30a.m. Visitation from 10a.m. - 12p.m. Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Albert at noon. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven with military honors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
