Rosalie Brehmer
Wausau - Rosalie M. Brehmer, 90, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Schofield.
She was born on March 2, 1930 in Wausau to the late Erwin and Meta (Haese) Fust. Rosalie worked at F.W. Woolworth and also cleaned businesses and people's homes. She married William "Bill" Brehmer in Wausau at St. Stephen Lutheran Church on November 14, 1953.
Rosalie enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri and to area church picnics for Polka music.
Survivors include children, Sandra (David) Baldridge of Appleton and Kenneth (Chris) Brehmer of Wausau; grandchildren, Kimberly Baldridge, Michael Brehmer, and Ryan Brehmer; sisters, Gladys Price, Adeline Fust, Janet Fust, and Evelyn Wadzinski; and brothers, Erwin Fust Jr. and Elroy Fust.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Brehmer; parents, Erwin and Meta Fust; and sisters, Alice Mogenson and Joyce Fust.
A funeral service will be at 12 noon on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Pastor Ken Moberg officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, town of Texas.
Because we care about family and friends, facemasks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Seating during the service will be limited by household social distancing.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.