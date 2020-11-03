Rosalie Jean Mosher
Wausau - Rosalie Jean Mosher, age 73, of Wausau died on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born on August 1, 1947 in Wausau to Walter "Jake" and Rosalie Lenz. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother John Lenz.
Jean is survived by her daughter Jessica Mosher, sisters Laura Lenz and Janet Dieck, and nephew Clinton Dieck.
No services will be held
A special thank you goes to the nurses and aides at Mountain Terrace for their fantastic care.
Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com