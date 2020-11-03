1/
Rosalie Jean Mosher
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Jean Mosher

Wausau - Rosalie Jean Mosher, age 73, of Wausau died on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born on August 1, 1947 in Wausau to Walter "Jake" and Rosalie Lenz. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother John Lenz.

Jean is survived by her daughter Jessica Mosher, sisters Laura Lenz and Janet Dieck, and nephew Clinton Dieck.

No services will be held

A special thank you goes to the nurses and aides at Mountain Terrace for their fantastic care.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved