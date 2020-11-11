Rosalynn "Rosy" A. Roloff
Rosalynn "Rosy" A. Roloff, 78, Schofield, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, due to heart complications at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born March 18, 1942 in Wausau, daughter of the late Norman and Hazel (Salzsieder) Block. On October 14, 1961 she married Lloyd Roloff at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2009.
Rosy spent her early years growing up on a small dairy farm, in the town of Easton. She went to school just down the road from where her family farm was located. She attended St. John Lutheran School through the 8th grade, before graduating from D. C. Everest Senior High School in 1960.
She worked from home as bookkeeper for many years for Lloyd and his brother's small residential building company, Roloff Builders, Inc.
She later used those same skills while working for two law firms in the Wausau Area. These included the law firms of Hess, Dexter and Reinertson and that of Crooks, Low and Connell. She got her realtor license in the late 1970's and worked at ERA Action Realty.
She enjoyed spending time at the cabin up North, traveling and spending time with the "pta group". She had a wonderful sense of humor as was evidenced by her coffee mug, decorative pillow, and tee shirt displaying the message, "There's Only One Queen...That's me!
Her "sweet full laugh" and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Jill (Jeff) Reiche, Rhinelander, Craig Roloff, Tallahassee, FL, three grandchildren, Dana (Anthony) Ivester, William (Elizabeth) Reiche and Rebecca Reiche, one great granddaughter, Ella Ivester.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sharon Roloff and a brother Karl Block.
A private family graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. The Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com