|
|
Rose M. Kijak
Mosinee - Rose M. Kijak, 86, of Mosinee, passed away on October 20, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder on Wednesday, October 23 at 11AM, with Fr. Joseph Nakwah officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4-8PM and Wednesday from 10AM until time of services. All will be held at St. Patrick's Church. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, is assisting the family.
Rose was born at home to Frank and Felice (Sienicki) Omelian on October 16, 1933 in Town of Rietbrock, Marathon County. She married Andrew T. Kijak on October 21, 1953 at The Church of the Holy Family, Poniatowski. He died on October 17, 1988.
Rose and Andrew dairy-farmed and raised their family in the Town of Emmet. She worked at The Buckaneer Supper Club for 30 years and was a home caregiver for Aspirus Home Care. Her daughters traveled with her on a special trip to Rome. She watched her flower garden come to life in spring and kept a close eye on every flower as it was ready to bloom. She loved to embroider dresser scarves and would showcase them to her visitors. A jigsaw puzzle was always in progress for all to help piece together. Her daily companion, Smudgey will be missing her frequent doggie treats. Rose was very proud of her family and enjoyed calls and visits from all.
She is survived by six children. Thomas (Pamela) Kijak of Kronenwetter, Theresa (Dan) Larner of San Jose, CA, Joseph (Donna Witberler) Kijak of Mosinee, Irene Kijak of Chicago, Theodore (Susie Krukowski) Kijak of Mosinee, Edward Kijak of Wausau. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca (Aaron) Wells, Eric (Katherine), Max Larner, Jake Larner, Gabriel (Jasmine), Paul (Katie), Anthony (Shannon Byrnes) and Julie. Two great-grandchildren, Oakley and Ashton. One brother, Frank (Genevieve) Omelian, one sister, Catherine (Ronald) Schuette, and nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Felice, husband, Andrew, sons, Frank and James, two grandsons, Francis and Michael, nephew, Matthias Omelian, brother-in-law, George Urmanski, and sisters-in-law, Lottie (Kijak) Urmanski, Adeline Kijak, and Evelyn Kijak.
Rose was so excited and happy to celebrate her grandson's wedding this past weekend with many family and friends. She shared many stories with all. She will be remembered as a hard-working, strong woman and a tender, caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. We will miss those signature chocolate caramel bars. No one can make them like Grandma.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019