Rose Mary Hoffman



Merrill - Rose Mary Hoffman, 73, Merrill, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega.



Rose was born in the Town of Scott, Lincoln County, on September 6, 1946 to Jacob and Mary (Collins) Duginski. Her mother delivered Rose alone by herself in her home. Rose attended North Star Public School in the Town of Merrill until 8th grade and then continued her education at Merrill Senior High School, graduating in 1964.



Rose went on to raise five children and was a very talented homemaker. She sewed, canned, reupholstered furniture, knit, and made the best homemade doughnuts. She also was a Cub Scout leader for her son's pack. Rose worked at various jobs outside the home, including Wire Products, Caylor's Corners, and the T.B. Scott Library. After her children were grown, Rose enrolled at NTC and completed computer and business education courses. In her later years, she took up painting, drawing and gardening. She and her husband, Roger, enjoyed exploring the shores of Lake Superior and went there often.



Rose always had homemade cookies and candy ready for her grandchildren and a fresh cup of coffee for everyone else. She also would recount intriguing stories of her past growing up on a dairy farm with five older brothers and four older sisters. Although she was shy, many were surprised by her wit and sense of humor. Rose's hospitality and engaging personality will be dearly missed.



Survivors include her husband, Roger Hoffman; sons Vince Zoellner, Costa Rica, and Roger Hoffman Jr. "Dooner", Merrill; daughters Carrie (Michael) Baumgart, Renee (Douglas) Smith, and Colleen (Aaron) Skoviera, all of Merrill. She is additionally survived by thirteen grandchildren: Elizabeth Smith, Whitney Baumgart, EmmaLee (Tanner) Smith, Alysian (Dakota) Kimmons, Madison (Sam) Skic, Sierra Smith, Journey Smith, Brenyn Glisch, Anna Skoviera, Amelia Skoviera, Mia Smith, Abigail Hoffman, and Ever Smith. She also has three great grandchildren: Novalee Kimmons, Forest Kimmons and Rowen Smith. Also, she had six stepchildren: Joy (Jeff) Weber, Christine Rohmeyer, Linda (Randy) English, Michael (Sue) Hoffman, Robert Hoffman, Lori (Greg) Radke; 13 step grandchildren, and 26 great step grandchildren. Rose's surviving siblings include: Esther Wendorf, Weston; Vincent Duginski, Merrill; and Eugene (Mary) Duginski, Belgium, Wisconsin.



She was preceded in death by her brothers Andrew, Leonard, and Matthew Duginski; sisters Irene Kulawinski, Florence Zastrow, and Lorraine Trantow; and infant sisters , Helen and Alice Duginski.



At Rose's request, no funeral services are being held. Her remains have been cremated through Central Wisconsin Cremation Services, and her ashes will be dispersed privately. If desired, memorials may be made in Rose's name to T.B. Scott Library.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store