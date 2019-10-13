|
|
RoseAnn Mijal
Wausau - RoseAnn Mijal of Wausau passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Oak Heights Living Facility where she resided. RoseAnn was born on January 30, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Alex and Harriet (Obremski) Falkowski. On September 10, 1949, she married Joseph Mijal at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. They were married for 53 years.
Survivors include her children, Denny Mijal, Scott (Dawn) Mijal, JoAnn (Kim) Mijal-White; seven grandchildren, Tammy, Josh (Melissa), Doug (Cinda), Dan (Becky), David (Sarah), Paul (Samantha), Amber (Nick); 13 great-grandchildren, Logan, Jameson, Finn, Jayden, Joseph, Noah, Emma, Oliver, Jerry, Harper, Avery, Erik, Reagan; brothers, Paul and David; sisters, Carol and Fran. RoseAnn was foster grandmother to Kim and JoAnn's over 300 foster children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph, son, Jerry, daughters-in-law, Sherry and Sue, sister, Alice, brothers, Roger and Donald.
RoseAnn retired from Aspirus Wausau Hospital after 32 years. After retirement she was an elderly caregiver for people so they could continue to live in their homes. She was an excellent cook and gardener. Among her favorite things to do were, to go up north, fish, pick mushrooms, can things she had grown in her garden and collect angels. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in St. Florian Cemetery, Hatley. Friends and family may call on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, RoseAnn's wishes were for memorials to be directed to St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Oak Heights for the wonderful care and concern they showed RoseAnn these past two and a half years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019