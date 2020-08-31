Rosella "Sally" Tabaka
Wausau - Rosella (Sally) Tabaka 99, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on August 29th at Aspirus Hospital. She was born on September 10, 1920 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of the late Edward and Verona Wendorf.
On June 15, 1946 she married Valentine Tabaka who preceded her in death.
Rosella is survived by her children Mary Reissmann, Wausau, Diane (Terry) Wimmer, Menomonee Falls, WI and son Wayne (Carol) Tabaka, Rhinelander, WI. Grandchildren Tammy, Jennifer, Mark, Kelly, Kevin, Jamie and Kristin. Three great grandchildren, Taylor, Claudia, and Carson. She is also survived by her sisters, Jeanne(Jim) Klinger, Wausau and Marjorie (Jim) Houg, Three Lakes, WI.
She was preceded in death by sisters Marion, Verona, and Evelyn and brothers, Elmer, Alvin, and Leroy.
She worked at the Marathon Rubber Plant, for the Connor family and enjoyed being a stay at home mom.
Rosella enjoyed playing cards, games, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family.
A sincere word of appreciation goes to the staff at Care Partners, Weston, WI for their care of Rosella during her stay there.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, 227150 Harrier Ave., Wausau on Friday, September 4, 2020. The Rev. Tim Swanson will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation for Rosella will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
.
Due to the current recommendations, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.