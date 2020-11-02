Rosemary Grabko
Hatley - Rosemary Grabko, 83 of Hatley, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aspirus Medford Hospital. Rosemary was one day shy of her 84th birthday.
She was born on November 2, 1936 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Frank and Loretta (Kaiser) Furmack. On November 30, 1957, Rosemary was united in marriage to Anton 'Tony' Grabko at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2019. Rosemary had waited on tables for weddings and baby sat many local children. She was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and the Rosary Society and enjoyed attending church functions. Rosemary enjoyed her pets and loved watching the birds, cats & dogs. She was also a lifeguard and was in a roller derby and liked ice skating. Rosemary was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to listen to polka music.
Rosemary is survived by four children, Diane (Ashley) Bungert of AZ, Jerome (Pam) Grabko, and Carol (Jerome) Topczewski all of Hatley, and Lori (Gary) Pingel of Ringle; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Dan), AJ (Emiley), Tyler, Matthew (Angela), Jenny (Brad), Alex (Katie), Katie(Angel), Evan (Callie), and Justin (Ashleigh); great-grandchildren, Liana (Andrew), Gabbie (Sebastian), Justin, Lexi, Alissa, Brad, Charlotte, Renesmee, Emma and one on the way; great-great grandchild, Ella; a brother, Don (Anita) Furmack of Oak Creek and many nieces and nephews and her "extended family", Robin, June, and Roger Kuklinski.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Anton 'Tony' Grabko; a great grandson, Hudson John Adams-Grabko and a sister, Barbra Ann Lefever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00am until the time of mass. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the State of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family during this time. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
.
We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Medford Hospital, especially the CDC Doctors and Nurses, for the loving care they provided to our mother. We would also like to thank Sister Mary Ellen for her prayers and visits.