1/1
Rosemary Grabko
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Grabko

Hatley - Rosemary Grabko, 83 of Hatley, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aspirus Medford Hospital. Rosemary was one day shy of her 84th birthday.

She was born on November 2, 1936 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Frank and Loretta (Kaiser) Furmack. On November 30, 1957, Rosemary was united in marriage to Anton 'Tony' Grabko at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2019. Rosemary had waited on tables for weddings and baby sat many local children. She was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and the Rosary Society and enjoyed attending church functions. Rosemary enjoyed her pets and loved watching the birds, cats & dogs. She was also a lifeguard and was in a roller derby and liked ice skating. Rosemary was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to listen to polka music.

Rosemary is survived by four children, Diane (Ashley) Bungert of AZ, Jerome (Pam) Grabko, and Carol (Jerome) Topczewski all of Hatley, and Lori (Gary) Pingel of Ringle; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Dan), AJ (Emiley), Tyler, Matthew (Angela), Jenny (Brad), Alex (Katie), Katie(Angel), Evan (Callie), and Justin (Ashleigh); great-grandchildren, Liana (Andrew), Gabbie (Sebastian), Justin, Lexi, Alissa, Brad, Charlotte, Renesmee, Emma and one on the way; great-great grandchild, Ella; a brother, Don (Anita) Furmack of Oak Creek and many nieces and nephews and her "extended family", Robin, June, and Roger Kuklinski.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Anton 'Tony' Grabko; a great grandson, Hudson John Adams-Grabko and a sister, Barbra Ann Lefever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00am until the time of mass. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the State of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family during this time. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Medford Hospital, especially the CDC Doctors and Nurses, for the loving care they provided to our mother. We would also like to thank Sister Mary Ellen for her prayers and visits.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Ladislaus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ladislaus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved