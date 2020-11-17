Rosemary Lang
Marathon - Rosemary (Hytry) Lang, 94, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Acorn Hill, Mosinee.
Rosemary was born August 4, 1926 in the town of Green Valley to Joseph and Mary (Daul) Hytry. Rosemary married Hugo Lang on September 4, 1946. Hugo and Rosemary raised their family on a farm in the town of Cassel. They had eight children: Kenny (Kathy), Bobby (Colette), Ronnie (Pam), Judy (Bill) Knickerbocker, Debora (Bruce) Lang, Sandy (Todd) Wilcott, Cheryl (Mark) Kolbe and Laurie (Greg) Alberts. Hugo used to say he had three sons and then hit a bad streak and had five girls. (Rosemary later said, he realized he had five princesses.) Through the years, the family grew to include 54 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosemary had many friends. With every relationship she created, a piece of herself was given. Rosemary believed that the simplest aspects of life were blessings given by God like the chorus of the crows, the whisper of the trees, and the symphony of rain.
The family would like you to carry this quote with you. "Death ends a life, not a relationship." (quote by Morrie Schwartz)
A private family ceremony will be held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please extend an act of kindness to someone and remember Rosemary. She would want you to feel the joy received from giving.
The family would like to thank Jane Ziemanski DNP at Marshfield Clinic for the concern and care shown to our mother through the years. The family also extends a heartfelt "thank you" to all the caregivers at Acorn Hill in Mosinee. Every phone conversation with mom ended with her saying, "The staff here could not be kinder."
