Ross C. Hoffman
Wausau - Ross C. Hoffman, 71, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
He was born January 20, 1949 in Wausau, son of the late Lawrence and Garnet (Borchardt) Hoffman. On February 14, 2001, he married Christine Lorence in Wausau. She survives.
For 21 years, Ross worked as a custodian for Wausau City Hall and worked as a parking attendant for the Wausau Center Mall. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed shopping, bird watching, coloring, drawing, playing the keyboard and reading. He especially loved to read to his grandchildren.
Survivors include, his wife, Christine, Wausau; daughter, Connie (Dean) Verhein, Weston; grandchildren, Destiny and Isabella Burress; brother, Gary (Lois) Hoffman, Cross Plains; mother-in-law, Donna Lorence, Wausau; sister-in-law, Juliet (Emery) Van Price, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Niewinski; and father-in-law, James J. Lorence.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Vicar William Ostrem will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the wonderful care and support given to Ross during his stay.
