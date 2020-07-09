1/1
Ross C. Hoffman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross C. Hoffman

Wausau - Ross C. Hoffman, 71, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born January 20, 1949 in Wausau, son of the late Lawrence and Garnet (Borchardt) Hoffman. On February 14, 2001, he married Christine Lorence in Wausau. She survives.

For 21 years, Ross worked as a custodian for Wausau City Hall and worked as a parking attendant for the Wausau Center Mall. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed shopping, bird watching, coloring, drawing, playing the keyboard and reading. He especially loved to read to his grandchildren.

Survivors include, his wife, Christine, Wausau; daughter, Connie (Dean) Verhein, Weston; grandchildren, Destiny and Isabella Burress; brother, Gary (Lois) Hoffman, Cross Plains; mother-in-law, Donna Lorence, Wausau; sister-in-law, Juliet (Emery) Van Price, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Niewinski; and father-in-law, James J. Lorence.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Vicar William Ostrem will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the wonderful care and support given to Ross during his stay.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved