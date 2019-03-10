Services
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wausau - Roxanne M. Percey, 70, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 24, 1948 in Wausau, daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" Schuster, Wausau and the late Alvin Reynolds.

For many years Roxanne was an in-home care giver to many people in the Wausau area. She was happy to help anyone in a time of need. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing all sorts of crafts. Roxanne will be remembered for the special relationship that she and her grandson Steven had.

Survivors include her mother, Betty Schuster, Wausau, her daughters, Nadine (Terry) Kaiser, Mosinee and Tamara (Carl) Klump, West Allis, her five grandchildren, Allyson Kaiser, Steven Albee and Zachary, Makenzie and Logan Klump and one brother, Terry (Suzanne) Reynolds, AZ.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by one sister, Suzanne Reynolds.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
