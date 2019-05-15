|
Roxanne Marie (Edel) Johnson
Schofield - Roxanne Marie Johnson
8/14/1967 - 5/10/2019
Roxanne Marie Johnson was born August 14, 1967 to parents Joseph and Rita (Spindler) Edel in Owatonna, MN. She was a Graduate of Owatonna High School and received her college degree from UW-Stevens Point in Education in 1990. She met her husband Normond (Norm) Johnson while at UWSP and they were married in 1991. They were blessed with two daughters, Hannah (1994) and Morgan (1997). On May 10, 2019 she passed away under hospice care, after an 18-year battle with brain cancer.
Roxanne was a teacher with the DC Everest School District for 25 years. She started teaching at Schofield Elementary in 1991, but spent most of her career at Rothschild Elementary, where she taught third grade. She loved to teach and had a special ability to connect with all of her students. She was a very good storyteller and master of facial expressions. She especially enjoyed teaching math and was proud of exposing all of her students to the game of Chess. She was blessed with many life-long friendships with staff members from Rothschild Elementary.
Being there to see her daughters grow up was her top priority and she loved just being mom. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. She had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. She loved camping and fishing at Prairie Lake Campground, sand volleyball, traveling and watching sporting events. Roxanne had competitive spirit and enjoyed playing volleyball, basketball and fast-pitch softball in high school. She passed that love of sports onto her children and enjoyed watching them play. She was an avid Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers fan and even had a soft spot in her heart for the Vikings. She will be missed by countless family, friends and former students.
She is survived by her husband Norm Johnson, two daughters Hannah (Bryan) Lampkin and Morgan Johnson. Her parents Joe and Rita Edel, in-laws Morris and Catherine Johnson. Her Brothers Terry Edel, Scott (Rhonda) Edel, Todd (Dianne) Edel, Her brothers-in-law Raymond (Sarah) Johnson, Sigmond (Caroline) Johnson, Armond (Brenda) Johnson. Nieces and Nephews: Jessica (Brandon) Jahn, Lisa Edel, Calvin (Eli) Edel, Isaiah Edel, August Arsenault, Nicole (Matt) Overman, Chelsea (Dustin) Getta, Corey Gedicke, Bradley Edel, Ashton Edel, Amy (Ryan) Lemke, Gabriell (Garrett) Larson, Angela Edel, Arielle Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Talon Johnson, Abby Johnson, Penelope Johnson, Erica Koehler and Kendall Johnson.
Preceded in death by grandparents Charles and Bertha (Schrom) Spindler, Edward and Georgiana (David) Edel. Aunts Dolores (Spindler) Bauer and Bernice (Spindler) Edel. Uncles Lawrence Spindler, Robert Spindler.
Visitation in Weston, WI will be Tuesday May 21, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston, WI from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
In Owatonna, MN visitation will be Thursday May 23, 2019 at Brick & Meger Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Visitation on Friday May 24, 2019 will be from 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna, MN until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Weston, WI Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 19, 2019