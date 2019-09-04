|
Roy A. Williamson Jr.
Wausau - Roy Allen Williamson, Jr., 83, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Mount View Care Center under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born March 19, 1936 in Windsor, WI, son of the late Roy and Evelyn (Dorman) Williamson.
Roy joined the Marines when he was 17 years old and served for 3 years during the Korean War as a sharpshooter. In 2012, he enjoyed taking part in an Honor Flight to Washington DC with his daughter, JoAnn Draeger, as his guardian. After returning from Korea, he married Florence Lodholz on November 1, 1958 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Hamburg, WI. Despite leaving school after the 8th grade, Roy was a successful dairy farmer and ginseng farmer. In later years, he owned and managed rental properties in the central Wisconsin area.
After retiring, Roy stayed busy delivering parts for David Williamson, his son's manufacturing business and helping Dennis Draeger, his son-in-law's dietary supplement lab. Roy and Florence enjoyed overnight trips to casinos, country music concerts, and taking trips to visit their daughter, Jane Winge. His hobbies included playing cards, fishing, doing jigsaw puzzles, raising a garden and mowing the lawn. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Florence; his children. Jane (Paul) Winge, McKinney, TX, David (Amy) Williamson, Marshfield, WI and JoAnn (Dennis) Draeger, Marathon, WI; his grandchildren, Mitchell Draeger, Stephanie Draeger and Mya Williamson; his brothers, Burt, Lavern (Kathy) and Wally (Pearl) Williamson; sisters, Lavonne Conklin and Cindy (Bob) Krueger; along with many nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Barbara Burmeister, Lucille Stevens and Cheryl Strehlow; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Beyersdorff and Laura Lodholz;, brothers-in-law, Harvey Lodholz, Orville Thurs and Orville Peter Lodholz; and nephews, John Lodholz, Lyle Beyersdorff and Robert Burmeister.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mount View Care Center for their compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Debbie & Karl Blank for their ongoing support.
A celebration of life service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 S County Road K, Merrill, WI 54452 at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with visitation starting at 12:00 pm. Rev. Donald Love and Rev. Gary Lodholz will co-officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. A private burial will be at Freidenshain Cemetary, Berlin, WI. Memorials can be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, 486 County Highway L, Hamburg, WI 54411.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
