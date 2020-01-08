Services
Roy Edwards Obituary
Roy Edwards

Duluth - Roy Edwards, age 59, passed away on January 1, 2020. Roy was born and raised in the Wausau area, and lived with his family in Duluth, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife Kathleen and their five children; his mother, Elaine Edwards of Schofield; his brother, John Edwards of Kingsland, GA; and his sisters Cynthia Reuter of Wausau and Peggy Oleson of Wisconsin Rapids. A memorial will be held on Friday, January 17th from 5:30-9:00 at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum (506 W. Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55812).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
