Rev. Roy G. Hoenecke
Rev. Roy G. Hoenecke

Wausau - Rev. Roy G. Hoenecke, 88, of Wausau passed away on Sept. 16, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church located at the Wausau Campus (former Salem Ev. Lutheran Church) 2822 North 6th St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am with a 11am Service, officiated by Pastor Kevin Schnake. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
pastor Roy helped our family thru many tough times, so glad god had him there for our family. May the lord be with the family at this time, with highest regards.
steven froehlich
Friend
