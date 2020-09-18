Rev. Roy G. Hoenecke
Wausau - Rev. Roy G. Hoenecke, 88, of Wausau passed away on Sept. 16, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church located at the Wausau Campus (former Salem Ev. Lutheran Church) 2822 North 6th St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am with a 11am Service, officiated by Pastor Kevin Schnake. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com