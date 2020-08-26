Ruben S. Lepak
Wausau - Ruben S. Lepak, 87, formerly of Marathon, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Wausau Manor, under the care of Heartland Hospice Care.
He was born July 21, 1933 in Marathon, son of the late John and Constance (Busko) Lepak. On February 7, 1959 he married Patricia Wadinski in Wausau.
Ruben was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He farmed in Marathon and worked for the Mosinee Paper Mill for 35 years until his retirement.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Lepak; two sons, Christopher Lepak, Madison and Andrew Lepak, Wausau; two daughters, Lisa (Thomas) Hall, Wausau and Sara (Brian) Kromke, Holmen; nine grandchildren, Tyler Lepak, Trevor (Brianne) Lepak, Dayna (Kyle) Ewert; Mariah (Dan Gorman) Hall, Jordan (Denise) Hall, Molly (David) Jackson, Maggie (Jayke Meyers) Hall, Nicholas Kromke and Gracie Kromke; eight great-grandchildren, Huxley, Harper, Karsyn, Karl, Karter, Atalaya, Tristan and Emmeline; three siblings, Cyril (Patricia) Lepak, JR (Julie) Lepak and Betty Jansen; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his daughter, Diana; and five siblings, Norbert, Daniel and Mark Lepak, Julia Lang and Delores Hornung.
There will be no services held per Ruben's request.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com