Rudolph Carl Jauernig
Town of Texas - Rudolph Carl Jauernig, Jr, 98, of the Town of Texas, passed away peacefully June 12, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on September 30, 1920 in the Czech Republic, to the late Rudolph and Ida (Czacsch) Jauernig. Rudolph served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII. Upon his return home from the service, Rudolph began dairy farming in the Town of Texas. Later on, he also raised beef cattle and buffalo. His work ethic was unstoppable, always working full-time while farming, including road construction and working at Northern Milling feed mill. He was very active in the community, serving as the Town Supervisor for 25 years until he was 89 years old. In this capacity, he helped to start the Town of Texas Volunteer Fire Department. Most important to Rudolph was his family and the time they spent together.
He is survived by his children, Carl (Susan) Jauernig of Wausau, Mary Lou (Ronald) Kriehn of Merrill, Beverly (James) Riebe of Sycamore, Il, Jean (John) Trempe of Wausau, Dora (Greg) Szemborski of Edgar, and Rohne Jauernig of Roseville, CA; grandchildren, Tim (Kristin) Jauernig of Wausau, Ken (Rebecca) Kriehn of Merrill, Kevin Kriehn of Milwaukee, Scott (Tammy) Riebe of Sycamore, Il, Melisa (Stephen) Ignachek of Sycamore, Il, Rachel (Frank) Simac of Sheboygan Falls, Lindsey (Matthew) Koski of Wausau, David (Misti) Bouyear of Layton, UT, and Jesse Goode of Roseville, CA; great-grandchildren, Adria, Gustav, Tyler, and Jensen; and his great-great-grandson, Kade.
In addition to his parents, Rudolph was preceded in death by his brother Julius; son, Herbert; and his grandson, Todd, and great-grandson, William.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church, N365 Cain Creek Road, Merrill. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, and again on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Friends and family may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 16, 2019