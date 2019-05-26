|
|
Rudolph J. Brummond
Wausau - Rudy passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 16, 2019 at his home at the age of 85. He was born on July 31, 1933 to the late Rudolph E. and Laura A. Crochiere Brummond in Wausau, Wisconsin. Rudy lived his entire life in Wausau. He graduated from Wausau High School in the class of 1952. After graduation, he worked with the family sheet metal business (Brummond Heating and Sheet Metal) from 1952 to 1959.He was then employed at Wausau Metals later known as Wausau Window and Wall for 48 years, retiring in 2007.
In 1969 he married Leila Layman Waldberger Brummond. Leila predeceased Rudy in 1976.Surviving his marriage to Leila is one stepson Duane (Donna) Waldburger and three step grandchildren. In 1983, Rudy was united in marriage to Ruth L. Gohr Freeman Brummond in Madison, Wisconsin. Ruth predeceased Rudy in June 2018 at the UW Health Care in Madison, Wisconsin. Rudy and Ruth spent 35 years together. Surviving his marriage to Ruth include 4 stepchildren, Doug Freeman of Merrill Wisconsin, Denise (Richard) Myrup of Colorado, Devin (Rebecca) Freeman, South Korea, and Daniel Freeman of Minnesota, 5 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.
Rudy is further survived by one brother, Gerald (Bette) Brummond, two sisters-in-law, Mary (Donald) Brummond, and Joan (Aaron) Brummond, all of Wausau, Wisconsin. There are also many nieces, nephews and friends surviving.
Rudy is predeceased by his parents, Rudolph and Laura Brummond and 3 brothers, Harvey, Donald, and Aaron Brummond.
Per Rudy's wishes, no services are planned.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 26, 2019