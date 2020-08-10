Rudolph "Rudy" L. Zadra



Gainesville, FL - Rudolph "Rudy" L. Zadra, age 95 passed away peacefully at his residence in Gainesville, FL on May 23, 2020. Rudy was born on August 15, 1924 to Herman Zadra and Mary Barbacovi Zadra at home in Anvil Location, Bessemer, MI. The family moved to the town of Weston, WI when he was very young. He attended Kelly School with his siblings and later graduated from Wausau High School. Immediately, he joined the US Navy and became a radio operator and gunner on a B-24 "The Solid Character" part of the Navy's air assets stationed in England. His plane patrolled the English Channel for German submarines. He survived 50+ bombing missions and was awarded The Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal for heroic service and repairs of his aircraft radio during a dog fight so they could return to base.



After his service Rudy moved to Florida and attended the University of Florida graduating with a business degree in 1950. He married Dolly Hicks and began a family. Rudy worked his entire career in sales within the tire industry retiring from B.F. Goodrich and FITDRA.



Rudy later married Christobel Engle and after retirement moved to Gainesville and enjoyed watching and rooting for his beloved Florida Gators, Badgers, Packers and Braves. Rudy loved gardening and his yards were often chosen as the neighborhood's Yard of the Month. The family enjoyed receiving fresh vegetables and plants that he had grown.



Rudy is survived by a brother Joseph Zadra (Edna-West Bend, WI), sister Mary Ann Augustine (Weston), four children in Florida, Victoria McInnis (Tampa), Lacinda Hart (Sarasota), Mark Zadra (Melissa-Gainesville) and Gina Crowton (Bob-Bradenton) 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Lena Augustine, brother-in-law's Hank Augustine, Romy Augustine and son-in-law's Richard McInnis, David Hart and grandson Corey McInnis.



Rudy was proud of his heritage and loved telling everyone about his upbringing in small town Wisconsin. Rudy will be remembered for his compassion and caring for others. He was a great encourager, had a quick wit, was a constant tease which exposed his wonderful smile and earned his nickname "Trouble". These traits along with his military service cemented his legacy as a member of America's Greatest Generation.



Rudy will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.









