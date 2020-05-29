Russell C. Lakey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell C. Lakey

Weston - Russell C. Lakey, 92, Weston, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd. 2020 at Rennes Nursing Home in Weston. He was born on March 14. 1928 in Smithfield, R.I., son of the late Lucy (Gardner) and Charles I Lakey.

Russell spent a year in the Navy following WW II, after which he attended Rhode Island School of Design where he received a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry. In 1955, he moved with his young family to Appleton, WI and worked as a paper chemist throughout the upper Midwest until he retired shortly after moving to Weston in 1975.

Russell was an avid golfer, pilot of small aircraft, lover of animals and collector of classic cars and motorcycles. He was the proud owner of Green Bay Packers Tickets for 65 years.

He is survived by his wife, Florence (Morvan) of Weston, daughters Janice and Laurie, sons Paul, Scott and Todd, brother Gardner, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonkraemer.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved