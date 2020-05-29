Russell C. Lakey
Weston - Russell C. Lakey, 92, Weston, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd. 2020 at Rennes Nursing Home in Weston. He was born on March 14. 1928 in Smithfield, R.I., son of the late Lucy (Gardner) and Charles I Lakey.
Russell spent a year in the Navy following WW II, after which he attended Rhode Island School of Design where he received a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry. In 1955, he moved with his young family to Appleton, WI and worked as a paper chemist throughout the upper Midwest until he retired shortly after moving to Weston in 1975.
Russell was an avid golfer, pilot of small aircraft, lover of animals and collector of classic cars and motorcycles. He was the proud owner of Green Bay Packers Tickets for 65 years.
He is survived by his wife, Florence (Morvan) of Weston, daughters Janice and Laurie, sons Paul, Scott and Todd, brother Gardner, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.