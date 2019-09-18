|
Russell L. Stahnke
Wausau - Russell L. Stahnke, 92, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, while at his home surrounded by family.
He was born to the late Walter and Alice (Goelz) Stahnke in Milwaukee on August 9, 1927. Russ joined the United States Army and served his country honorably during WWII from October 1945-December 1946. He completed his bachelor's degree in accounting from Marquette University, working as a CPA with Reilly, Penner and Benton in Milwaukee and retired from Lakeside Plywood in Wausau after joining the company as co-owner and comptroller in 1971. He married Dawn Montgomery on October 25, 1952. She preceded him in death on April 3, 1991. He later met Judith Nelson and they were married on April 16, 1994.
Russ had been a long-time and active member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was also very active with Judy's family at Wesley United Methodist Church. He had been a member and vice-president of the Golden Kiwanis Club. In May 2011, Russ was proud to join his fellow veterans on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months, bowling and playing softball in his younger days and ping pong in later years. Russ will be remembered most for his kind and gentle soul and the love he had for his friends and family.
Russ is survived by his second wife, Judy Nelson; children, Laura Stahnke, Linda Emens, and Leslie (Dave) Kallsen; step-children, Brian (Nancy) Nelson and Kristin (Tim) Nelson; grandchildren, Denise (Drew) Rodiles, Kevin Bloczynski, and Erin and Christine Kallsen; step-grandchildren, Tyler and Jensen Jauernig and Terry Dombrowski; step-greatgrandchildren, Cayde Koski and Finnegan Dombrowski; sisters, Mardell Williams and Karen (Gordon) Tuffli; as well as his sister-in-law, May Liersch.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his first wife Dawn, and brothers-in-law Mark Williams and Ron Liersch.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Ave, Schofield. Pastor Walter Davidson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 4404 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019