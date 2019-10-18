|
|
Russell "Russ" Raymond
Mosinee - Russell "Russ" Raymond ended his long battle with Dementia on October 17, 2019, at the age of 86. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Our Saviors Church, 804 Jackson Street, Mosinee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the Church from 12:00 PM until the time of Services at 1:00 PM.
Russ was born November 14, 1932 the son of Clarence and Violet Raymond. He was united in Marriage on May 14, 1955 to Violet "Vi" Chack, they were married for 62 years!
Russ was a golden gloves boxer, served in the Korean War and worked at Mosinee Paper Corp, Milwaukee Cheese Co as a licensed cheese grader, Team Electronics as a salesman and Barcoat Blacktop, where he drove the paver, before starting his own business, The Deluxe Sealcoat Company. Even after Russ proclaimed he retired (which consisted of removing the company signs from his truck and business name from the telephone book) he continued to work on driveways and roofs until this horrible disease took control of his life.
Russ loved it when the entire family celebrated Christmas together at his home. His task was always to slice the cheese and sausage as he lined it up on the same platter each year. He also loved watching the Green Packers with his grandchildren, and even recorded the games and watched them again! Russ and his wife Vi loved going out for dinner and had a tendency to frequent the same restaurant. He also enjoyed having a burger and maybe a few beers at Top of the Hill Bar. Oh, and he loved his Point beer!
Russ and Vi took numerous trips to Las Vegas, Wendover and Laughlin Nevada with family and friends, and made new friends along the way.
His Grandchildren will all remember using some of his sealcoating tools to "sealcoat" the driveway with the garden hose. Of course everything would have to be put back in its place before Grandpa got home!
He is survived by his 5 Children, Diane Brod and her special friend Wally Schilling, Kathy Stepan, Michelle (Jeff) Clark, Mike Raymond and Suzi (Ronny) Kusiak; 2 siblings, John "Buck" (Pat) Raymond and Carol Hallas; 8 Grandchildren, Lisa (Jovan) Dewitt, Scott (Paula) Brod, Amy (Andy) Seidler, Kyle Stepan, Eric (Ashley) Wisz, Danielle (Robby) Hall, Megan (Alexi) Stankowski and Greg Kusiak: 12 Great Grandchildren, Maya, Colin and Kira Dewitt, Donovan Brod and Maria, Chase Seidler, Logan Maluegge, Ainsley, Hadlee, Beckett and Isla Hall and Ronni Rose, Joa and Francis "Franki" Stankowski.
He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Shawano and Compassus Hospice for caring for Russ, it is truly appreciated.
"Russ" is preceded in death by his wife, Violet "Vi", his parents Clarence Raymond and Violet (Raymond) Antosch, 2 brothers Wilbur "Willy" Raymond and James "Jimmy" Antosch, and 2 sisters Margaret "Muffy" Riley and Christabelle "Chris" Williams.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019