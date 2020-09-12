1/1
Russell Schoeneman Jr.
Russell Schoeneman Jr.

Wausau - Russell George Schoeneman Jr. died on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House, after a long and courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. He was born August 6, 1947 in Wausau, son of the late Russell and Eileen (Dickhoff) Schoeneman Sr.

Russ attended NCTC for welding and went on to a 45 year career at Greenheck Fan, in Schofield retiring in 2012. Over the years he was a very active track official at State Park Speedway in Wausau, Golden Sands Speedway in Plover, Tomahawk Speedway in Tomahawk and assisted a few times at the Marshfield Speedway in Marshfield. He also was owner and part owner of numerous stock cars. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps he became a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was also a very active member of the Wausau Area Jaycees and general chairman of Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration. He went on to be active as a member and President of the Central WI Antique Auto Club.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Sharkey, Wausau and Jan (Jim) Ehrhardt, Weston; and brother, Lee (Mary Kay) Schoeneman, Steamboat Springs, CO. Uncle to Chris Sharkey, Mosinee, Renee Radtke, Rothschild, Sarah (JohnPaul) Urbanek, Waukesha, Lisa (David) Tomisman, Rensselaer, NY and great-uncle to Hannah Radtke, Dylan Sharkey, Royce Schepp, Adam, Derek and Ian Tomisman. His brother, David Schoeneman preceded him in death. Survivors also include special friends, Jim Olson, Jerry Reinwand and Hermina Jaeger.

Special thank you to Dr. Chris Peterson and the staff at the Cancer Center in Wausau. Also to the staff of the Palliative unit of the hospital for the special care given to him.

There will be a Masonic service at 7:00 PM with funeral service immediately following at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Rev. Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the time of service at church. There will be a private committal at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
