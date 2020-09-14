Russell Schoeneman Jr.
Wausau - There will be a Masonic service on Tuesday, September 15th, at 7:00 PM with funeral service immediately following at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Rev. Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the time of service at church. There will be a private committal at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com
.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.