Russell Schoeneman Jr.
Russell Schoeneman Jr.

Wausau - There will be a Masonic service on Tuesday, September 15th, at 7:00 PM with funeral service immediately following at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Rev. Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the time of service at church. There will be a private committal at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
September 14, 2020
Russ and I grew up together in the Prospect Ave neighborhood. We went to frequent races together and I recall helping him convert an automatic transmission to a 3 speed in his "56 Chevy. We drifted apart when I moved from Wausau to Manitowoc back in the early 70s. If you want to hear something strange... I had not thought about Russ in years, but last week he came to mind and I wondered what became of him. My sister sent me his Obituary yesterday and the day I thought about him was the day he passed. Blessings and sympathy to friends and family.
GUY A GUSTAFSON
Friend
