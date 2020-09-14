Russ and I grew up together in the Prospect Ave neighborhood. We went to frequent races together and I recall helping him convert an automatic transmission to a 3 speed in his "56 Chevy. We drifted apart when I moved from Wausau to Manitowoc back in the early 70s. If you want to hear something strange... I had not thought about Russ in years, but last week he came to mind and I wondered what became of him. My sister sent me his Obituary yesterday and the day I thought about him was the day he passed. Blessings and sympathy to friends and family.

GUY A GUSTAFSON

Friend