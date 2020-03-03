|
Russell Watling
Rothschild - Russell W. Watling passed from this life February 28, 2020 at Lake View Heights Care Center. Russell was born on June 10, 1921 to Cora and William Watling in Marcellon Township, Wisconsin. Russell graduated from Portage High School in 1939. Following graduation, he worked on the family farm until World War II, when he volunteered for the V-5 Naval Aviation Cadet Program. He served in the Navy until his discharge in 1946. Without formal engineering training, Russell forged a successful career as a fire protection engineer with Insurance Services Office of Wisconsin.
Russell married Ruth Mary McDermott on January 27, 1951. Russell is survived by Ruth and their four daughters and their spouses, Joan (Paul Rahn), Kathleen (Kenneth Teclaw), Mary (Gregg Meschler) and Nancy (Michael McHugh), grandchildren Russell and Kelly (spouse Omot Akway) Meschler, Mary (spouse Tony Ciano) and David (fiancée Kendra Lenius) Teclaw, and Ian Clare (fiancée Carly Bishop), and great-grandchildren Ruthy and Miriam Ciano, Emilee Teclaw-Birkholtz, and Llewyn Akway.
Russell's interests included flying and anything aviation related, golfing, bowling, music and amateur radio (KB9CKR).
The funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Rothschild, on March 5, 2020 at 11:30am.
The Watling family extends their deepest thanks and appreciation for the staff of Lake View Heights for their compassionate care for Russell as he completed his journey in this life.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020