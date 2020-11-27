1/1
Ruth Bartosch
Ruth Bartosch

Wausau - Ruth Bartosch, age 97, formerly of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

Ruth was born April 8, 1923 in Merrill, daughter of the late Henry and Alma (Schult) Utech. She married Leslie B. Bartosch on September 5, 1942. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2017. They were married for almost 75 years! Prior to her marriage Ruth had worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill. Thereafter Ruth became a stay at home mother, raising her four children. Eventually she went back to work at the former Livingston's Department Store in Merrill and had worked there until her retirement. Having been raised in a large family, Ruth learned how to sew, crochet, and knit. She crocheted and knitted scarfs, mittens, afghan's, and baby sweaters for all her grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed dancing with Les; taking casino trip with him; tending to her flower gardens; Mylar balloons; angel food cakes; collecting stuffed animals; traveling with her husband; and being a member of several card and sewing clubs.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Judy Krueger of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sue Berens of Wausau; one son, Larry (LuAnn) Bartosch of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Todd (Ann) Krueger, Scott (Joy) Krueger, Jay (Michele) Krueger, Jon Krueger, Nick (Terri) Swett, Leslie Swett (and her companion, Bryan Chavez), Christopher Berens (with Stefanie Johnstone), Amanda (Tim) Hauser, and Sarah (Nick) Currier; 25 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; a sister in law, Lois; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Ruth is preceded in death by a daughter and son in law, Diane and Mack Swett; a great granddaughter, Peyton Krueger; and eight siblings, Mildred, Delbert, Stella, Vera, Lorraine, Geraldine, Franklin, and Martin.

The funeral will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Father Mariadas Vallabhaneni will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICED.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.

The Bartosch Family would like to thank the caregivers at Artisan and Aspirus Hospice House for the compassionate care they gave Mom the last few years.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
