1/1
Ruth Brandt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Brandt

Wausau - Ruth Joyce Mae Brandt, 83, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Born in Hamburg, WI on May 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Erna (Lodholz) Wilde. On August 22, 1956, she married Elroy Brandt at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Elroy preceded her to heaven on December 24, 2014.

Ruth spent most of her career working at General Telephone in a variety of positions. She retired in 1983. A second career followed with the Marathon County Commission on Aging and the Marathon County Register of Deeds Office.

Ruth was an active member at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed volunteering in many capacities and treasured her parish family.

Survivors include Ruth's daughters, Connie (Tom) DeLonay of Merrill and Susan (David) Schreiber of Wausau; and grandsons, Joshua of Wausau and Mitchell Schreiber of Stevens Point. Also surviving are two sisters, Jean (Dale) Wilde, Milton, WI, and Virene (Arlis) Cramer, Wausau.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Bernhardine Ohde, Myrtle Sluga, Doris Tobalsky, Lucina Dawn-Gaskens, Viletta Wade, and Shirley Thurs; and seven brothers, Edward, Harold, Arden, Marvin, Earl, Gilbert, and William Wilde.

Ruth is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jean Wilde of Wausau, Lorraine Wilde of Wausau, Elgart Thurs of Hamburg, Robert Wade of Kenosha, Jean Seliger of Paris, TN, Marvin and Ann Brandt of Iowa Park, TX, Earl Brandt of Rib Falls, Kenneth Weston of New Berlin, WI, and Don and Delores Kapellen of Buchanan, TN. Several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law passed away before her who also held a special place in Ruth's heart.

Services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

Because we care about family and friends, face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please send your memorials to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau, or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved