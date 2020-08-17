Ruth Brandt
Wausau - Ruth Joyce Mae Brandt, 83, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Born in Hamburg, WI on May 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Erna (Lodholz) Wilde. On August 22, 1956, she married Elroy Brandt at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Elroy preceded her to heaven on December 24, 2014.
Ruth spent most of her career working at General Telephone in a variety of positions. She retired in 1983. A second career followed with the Marathon County Commission on Aging and the Marathon County Register of Deeds Office.
Ruth was an active member at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed volunteering in many capacities and treasured her parish family.
Survivors include Ruth's daughters, Connie (Tom) DeLonay of Merrill and Susan (David) Schreiber of Wausau; and grandsons, Joshua of Wausau and Mitchell Schreiber of Stevens Point. Also surviving are two sisters, Jean (Dale) Wilde, Milton, WI, and Virene (Arlis) Cramer, Wausau.
She was preceded in death by six sisters, Bernhardine Ohde, Myrtle Sluga, Doris Tobalsky, Lucina Dawn-Gaskens, Viletta Wade, and Shirley Thurs; and seven brothers, Edward, Harold, Arden, Marvin, Earl, Gilbert, and William Wilde.
Ruth is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jean Wilde of Wausau, Lorraine Wilde of Wausau, Elgart Thurs of Hamburg, Robert Wade of Kenosha, Jean Seliger of Paris, TN, Marvin and Ann Brandt of Iowa Park, TX, Earl Brandt of Rib Falls, Kenneth Weston of New Berlin, WI, and Don and Delores Kapellen of Buchanan, TN. Several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law passed away before her who also held a special place in Ruth's heart.
Services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
Because we care about family and friends, face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please send your memorials to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau, or a charity of your choice
