Ruth Draeger
Mosinee - Ruth A. Draeger, 79, of Mosinee, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Ruth was born on November 20, 1940 in Birnamwood, the daughter of Erick and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Jaeck.
On August 29, 1964, Ruth was united in marriage to Donald Draeger at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood.
Ruth was employed by Hatley Veneer as well as Employer's Insurance for some time. She then provided home day care for many area children for over 30 years. Ruth enjoyed polka dancing, knitting and was known as a great baker and cook. Both Ruth and Donald enjoyed traveling together, visiting many countries and several parts of the United States.
Survivors include her husband Donald; three children, Barbara (Raymond Lundquist) Draeger of Weston, Karen Draeger of Chandler, AZ and Lora (David) Zebro of Mosinee; two grandchildren, Alex (Meredith) Zebro and Erin Zebro; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Zebro; siblings, Dale (Andrea) Jaeck of Mission, TX, Robert (Darlene) Jaeck of Weston and Randy Jaeck of Wausau; brothers-in-law, Richard Stroik of Hatley, Gary (Barbara) Draeger of Hatley and Alan (Judy) Draeger of Wausau and many other relatives and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol Stroik.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. A private family funeral service will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild.
Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
