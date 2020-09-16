Ruth Elizabeth Hagedorn



Wausau - Ruth Elizabeth Hagedorn passed away at Rennes Hospice at age 75 on September 3, 2020. She was born November 8, 1944, in Eau Claire to the late Irving and Lena (Winnie) Nelson. On April 6, 1968, she married Sammy Hagedorn in a small chapel in Eau Claire, and they were married 52 years until Sammy's death in April of 2020. She followed him approximately four months later. They are incredibly missed.



Ruth had an artist's soul, full of love for colors and design, and took college courses in art. She also joyously sang and danced to music, especially blues, gospel, and jazz. She took great pride in surrounding herself with beauty, enjoyed creating and learning, and collected antiques and works of artists. She embraced travelling and fully experiencing everything she could. She especially had a love of people. Her family and friends were her lifeforce.



She is survived by her daughters, Lyssa Bassett (Joseph Kaupie), Kjersten (Jeff) Burns, grandchildren Elisabeth, Talia, Elsa, Augustus. She has one step-grandchild, Riley. She has two sisters, Mary (Ronald) Poquette and Annie Dolnick, along with many nieces and nephews. She shared a special bond with her niece Erin Gillespie who lovingly called her and put a smile on her face for months before her passing. Preceding her in death are her parents, brother Billy Nelson, and grandson Nicolas Williamson.



She will be placed and will rest next to her Sammy, on a grassy hill near the woods in King Veteran's cemetery. Godspeed.



Special deep gratitude to Sue Dirks for her friendship, along with all of her wonderful friends; also extended gratitude to the caregivers who were so kind to Ruth along the journey.



Buettgen Funeral Home has assisted family with arrangements. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store