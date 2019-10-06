Services
All Faiths Funeral Home - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI 53704
(608) 442-0477
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
406 Grant St.
Wausau, WI
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
406 Grant St.
Wausau, WI
Ruth Ellen Dettinger

Ruth Ellen Dettinger Obituary
Ruth Ellen Dettinger

Wausau - Ruth Ellen Dettinger, a longtime resident of Wausau, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 91.

She is survived by her brother, George; sons, Thomas (Tami) and William (Barbara Glinski); grandchildren, Simon (Emily Devine) and Matthew (Kendra Murray); and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Glenn; two sons, Steven (Victoria List) and James (Laura); and sister, Marie.

A memorial service will be held on Oct 16, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m., and service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St., Wausau.

Ruth was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Gladys and James Hockman. She earned a BS degree in geology from the University of Illinois-Urbana. In November 1949 she married Glenn Dettinger. They moved between Michigan and Wausau, and settled in the Wausau area raising their four boys. Ruth enjoyed square dancing, was an excellent baker, and was active in the church, schools and the community. She worked in both school and public libraries, and after retirement she enjoyed service with the local Good News Project and traveling with Elderhostel (Road Scholar). She also enjoyed an active outdoor life, gardening, and travel-camping with her husband and four boys. She demonstrated a straightforward and honest approach to life, and we will miss her beautiful singing voice and her big smile.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations to local public radio or your preferred charity.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
