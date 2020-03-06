|
|
Ruth Mae (Tewes) Green
Wausau - Ruth M. Green, age 90, of Wausau, WI, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. Ruth was born on May 21, 1929 in Wausau to the late Fred and Elizabeth (Fandre) Tewes. She graduated from the former Wausau High School in 1947. After high school, she worked several jobs, including Wisconsin Public Service, and testing gas masks for the government in Colorado. She ended up working 30 years for the Social Security Administration before retiring.
Ruth had a great sense of humor. Her many interests and hobbies included fishing, puzzles and bowling. She was an excellent knitter. She was very proud of her N.A.R.F.E. affiliation (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association). She had a beautiful voice, and in her younger years enjoyed singing with her sisters and in various Wausau choirs.
For her last two birthdays, Ruth experienced a hot-air balloon ride and her first-ever motorcycle ride.
She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wausau. One of Ruth's favorite Psalms was Psalm 23, especially when it referred to the Lord being her Shepherd.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Linda (Michael) Cannon, Wausau; grandsons Nathanael Cannon, Monroe, WI; Philip Cannon and Jared Cannon (Kirsten Erickson), Wausau and great-grandsons Cian & Aaron. She is preceded in death by her sisters Marguerite Revie and Elizabeth Bye, and infant daughter Elizabeth Marie.
Private funeral services were held Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Rev. Phillip C. Schneider officiated. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau, WI 54403.
The family wishes to especially thank the Palliative Care Staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, as well as the entire staff of Brainard Funeral Home for their incredible thoughtfulness and support.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020