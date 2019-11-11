|
|
Ruth Olcott
Wausau - Ruth Virginia Olcott, previously of Rothschild, Wisc., who reached her 90th birthday on the 25th of October, passed away peacefully on November 8th. She was married to Burt F. Olcott on June 7, 1951.
In their younger years, they enjoyed square dancing and were active members of the Wausau Curling Club. Ruth enjoyed countless summers at the family cottage on Crescent Lake in Rhinelander. She also played bridge and was very social with many friends. She played the piano beautifully and enjoyed feeding the birds while chasing away the squirrels. She always loved the beauty that nature surrounded her with.
Ruth was a wonderful, loving mother to her three children: Robin (Harvey) Wolff of Ringle, Laura Connell of Weston, and Jeff (Linda) Olcott of Rib Mountain. She was loved by her nine grandchildren: Andy (Kelly) Wolff, Kevin (Kelli) Wolff, Julia Wolff, Clint (Beth) Osborn, Ben and Steven Zastrow, Brandon (Jami) Olcott, Jenna Olcott; and six great-grandchildren: Braydyn, Josi, Brax Olcott, Logan Zastrow, Iris and Isaac Wolff. She was affectionately called BigMom by her grand & great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; four siblings; and her grandson, Jesse Zastrow. She had many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a homemaker for most of her life but worked at the Marathon County Health Department and Wausau Courthouse after her children grew up. Her family would like to thank the staff of Lake View Heights at North Central Health Care Center who lovingly cared for Ruth for 2 1/2 years before her passing.
Private family services will be held. Any memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's research.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home/Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019