Ruth P. Barwick
Wausau - Ruth P. Barwick, 69, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home. She was born in Wausau on November 16, 1949, the daughter of the late Walfrid "Curly" and Marion (Otto) Johnson. Ruth grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau East High School. She married Ronald Barwick on September 19, 1970 at St. Therese Parish in Rothschild.
Ruth worked at the Wausau Daily Herald in advertising and also was employed by Eastbay in the call center. Ruth loved her family, and the gatherings and reunions at the house were her favorite times. She enjoyed being out and about riding her scooter. Ruth and Ron enjoyed taking casino trips, camping, and league bowling in their early years. She always loved the companionship her pets, Maggie, Smokey, and Bandit provided.
Survivors include her nephew, David Hawro (Carrie Perry) of Mosinee; nieces, Christine (Andre) Warner and Julie (Jeff) Herron, all of Mosinee, and Sarah Cayo of Appleton; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Hawro of Schofield and Susan Johnson of Appleton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Walfrid and Marion; and brother, Donald Lee Johnson.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jess Wakefield officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019