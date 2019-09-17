Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Barwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth P. Barwick


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth P. Barwick

Wausau - Ruth P. Barwick, 69, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home. She was born in Wausau on November 16, 1949, the daughter of the late Walfrid "Curly" and Marion (Otto) Johnson. Ruth grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau East High School. She married Ronald Barwick on September 19, 1970 at St. Therese Parish in Rothschild.

Ruth worked at the Wausau Daily Herald in advertising and also was employed by Eastbay in the call center. Ruth loved her family, and the gatherings and reunions at the house were her favorite times. She enjoyed being out and about riding her scooter. Ruth and Ron enjoyed taking casino trips, camping, and league bowling in their early years. She always loved the companionship her pets, Maggie, Smokey, and Bandit provided.

Survivors include her nephew, David Hawro (Carrie Perry) of Mosinee; nieces, Christine (Andre) Warner and Julie (Jeff) Herron, all of Mosinee, and Sarah Cayo of Appleton; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Hawro of Schofield and Susan Johnson of Appleton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Walfrid and Marion; and brother, Donald Lee Johnson.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Rev. Jess Wakefield officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now