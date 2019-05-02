Services
Wausau - It is with much sadness our family announces the death of Ruth M. Schultz, 98, Wausau, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born September 30, 1920. Aunt Ruthie was a sweet, gentle, yet powerful spirit in the lives of her nieces, nephews and dear friends. We will miss her, but find comfort in knowing she joins her beloved husband Paul who passed 13 years ago.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday May 20, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday May 20, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com A complete obituary will be published later.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 2 to May 5, 2019
