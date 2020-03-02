|
Ruth Torgerson
Wausau - Ruth Torgerson, 77, of Wausau, passed away with family by her side on the evening of Thursday, February 27. She is survived by her husband, Warren, her brother David (Theresa) Kufalk, her daughters, Wendy Torgerson and Heidi (Andy) Hahn, and grandchildren Julia and Mathias Hahn.
As well as being a loving wife and mother, a committed grandma, and a great friend, Ruth spent her life doing things she loved dearly. For years she was active in the Wausau Women's Bowling Association, led her daughters' Girl Scout troops, and faithfully volunteered at the girls' schools and for Wausau Hospital's baby photos program. Her career as a para-professional at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and John Muir Middle School touched the lives of students and staff alike. After retirement, Ruth could be found doing the daily crossword, rooting on Dale Earnhardt, Jr., making puzzles, or creating beautiful counted cross-stitch. And, of course, snuggling on the couch with the grandchildren and grand-pups.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Warren, Wendy, and Heidi would like to thank the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home's Special Care Unit for their loving care over the last year and a half. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020