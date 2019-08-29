|
Ruth Uecke
Wausau - Ruth B. Uecke, 94, Wausau, passed away due to complications from a stroke on August 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born April 25, 1925 in Madison, WI, where she met and married her husband Earl Uecke.
Ruth was a kind, sweet woman who was passionate about her family. She was full of laughter, sincerity and grace, and was always up for a card game. She will be remembered with a beautiful smile on her face.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ruth is survived by her husband of 72 years, Earl; children Sandy (Bruce) Melco, Gary Uecke and Tammy (JC) Estensen; grandchildren Christopher Uecke, Laurie Ruesch, Lacey Melco, Christian Estensen and Gunnar Estensen; and great grandson Jordan Ruesch. She was preceded in death by sons Terry Jon and Denis; and grandson Hunter Melco.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th St, Wausau, WI. Rev. Christopher S. Johnson will preside. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019