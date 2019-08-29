Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
709 N 6th St,
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
709 N 6th St,
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Uecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Uecke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Uecke Obituary
Ruth Uecke

Wausau - Ruth B. Uecke, 94, Wausau, passed away due to complications from a stroke on August 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born April 25, 1925 in Madison, WI, where she met and married her husband Earl Uecke.

Ruth was a kind, sweet woman who was passionate about her family. She was full of laughter, sincerity and grace, and was always up for a card game. She will be remembered with a beautiful smile on her face.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ruth is survived by her husband of 72 years, Earl; children Sandy (Bruce) Melco, Gary Uecke and Tammy (JC) Estensen; grandchildren Christopher Uecke, Laurie Ruesch, Lacey Melco, Christian Estensen and Gunnar Estensen; and great grandson Jordan Ruesch. She was preceded in death by sons Terry Jon and Denis; and grandson Hunter Melco.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th St, Wausau, WI. Rev. Christopher S. Johnson will preside. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now