Ruth Venske
Town of Stettin - On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, a beautiful life left us with her family by her side after her short battle with pancreatic cancer and Paget's disease of the bone to go to her heavenly home. Ruth Alice Venske, the last living child of nine born September 12, 1925 to the late Herman and Amanda (Beilke) Radtke. She lived all of her life in Stettin township, growing up on the family farm on Highway U and farming at her home on Highway O after marrying Leo Venske June 9, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin, and who preceded her in death on April 8, 2002 after 57 years of marriage.
A loving mother of three children, Lynn (Raymond) Yessa of Milton, WI, Dale Venske of Merrill and Lonn (Panida) Venske of Wausau. A caring grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 11 and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by 4 sisters, 4 brothers and their spouses.
She enjoyed farming with Leo until her retirement, while still working in various nursing facilities and caring for many people in her home as well. She had unmeasurable compassion for people and animals, loved growing flowers and making many quilts for her church to send overseas as well as for family and friends. She's well known for her peanut bars and sending cookies to family far away. Grandchildren could always count on her cheese gifts at Christmas and cookies in her kitchen.
The funeral service for Ruth will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3rd at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin. Pastor Phil Bogen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, September 2nd at Helke Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 PM; visitation will resume on Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service. She will be buried alongside her parents in Stettin Christian Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
A special thank you to her special caring granddaughter, Krista, to her loving daughter, Lynn, who made it possible for her to be at home and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Marathon County (7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401) and to Trinity Lutheran Church (1008 N. 120th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019