Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Wausau, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Wausau, WI
Ruth Wetzel Obituary
Ruth Wetzel

Weston - Wetzel, Ruth E. age 93 of Wausau, passed peacefully on March 20, 2019. Ruth was born on March 22, 1926 in Wausau, WI to Emilia and Frank Erdmann. She was admired for her compassion and drive for always choosing what's best for those around her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Vern and brothers Frank, Harold, and Chuck. She is survived by three children, Cheryl, Bruce, Cindy; five grandchildren, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wausau. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

A full obituary may be read at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
