Sally A. Gorski
Wausau - Sally A. Gorski, 68, passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by family on Thursday, November 21, 2019, under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice.
She was born January 29, 1951 in Wausau, daughter of the late Roger and Lorraine (Durand) Gilbertson. On September 14, 1974, she married Ken Gorski at St. Anne Catholic Church in Wausau. He survives.
Sally enjoyed being a stay at home mom, babysitting and also worked for several years at the Quilting Workshop in Wausau. Among her favorite pastimes, she liked reading, sewing, quilting, cooking, baking and shopping, especially her weekly shopping trips with her sister, Sue. Sally loved to go up North to the family cottage and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her favorite kitty "Hattie". She also spent countless hours road tripping to quilt shops with her late best friend Faye.
Sally was a very loving, giving and charitable person, always willing to help someone in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Ken, Wausau; children, Scott Gorski, Mosinee, Andy Gorski, Stevens Point, Jesse Gorski, Weston and Amy (Jason) Karpinski, Stevens Point; grandchildren, Liam and Jacob Gorski and Lenon and Abraham Karpinski; sister, Sue (Mike) Schwede; brothers-in-law, Leroy (Deb) Gorski, Glen Gorski, Rod (Deb) Gorski, Jerry (LuAnn) Gorski and Pat (Dawn) Gorski; sister-in-law, Mary (Ernie) Harris; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Georgiana Gorski; granddaughter, Autumn Karpinski; nephew, Jody Gorski; sisters-in-law, Francine Gorski and Sharon Gorski; and an infant brother-in-law, Dennis Gorski.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, town of Maine.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adedayo Onitilo and the staff at the Marshfield Clinic Oncology Department in Weston and Jennifer and Stephanie and all the staff with Ascension at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Sally.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019