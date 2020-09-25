Sally A. Weber
Wausau - Sally A. Weber, age 72, of rural Wausau passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and hospice services.
Sally was born September 20, 1948 in Rockford, Illinois daughter of the late Melvin and Mariella (Enyart) Lask. She married Stanley Weber on November 16, 1968 in Merrill. He survives. Sally had been a proofreader at the former Merrill Daily Herald, and had worked at Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill and Employer's Insurance, Wausau. She was an excellent homemaker and a fabulous cook, especially her homemade pies. Sally enjoyed collecting 'knick-knacks', decorating her home for the holidays, taking care of her pet cat 'Schneider', driving tractor on the family farm, and sending out birthday and Christmas cards. Sally was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing.
Sally is survived by her husband, Stanley Weber, Wausau; two sisters, Beverly Rice, Kronenwetter, and Linda (Bob) Karau, Apple Valley, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews; a brother in law, Dennis Seehafer, Merrill; and her special friend and 'muchie sister' Carol Tews, Weston. Besides her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Seehafer; and brother in law, Gregory Rice.
A public visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Immediately following the visitation a PRIVATE/FAMILY Memorial Service will be held. Officiating will be The Rev. Philip Schneider. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENCOURAGED.
