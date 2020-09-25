1/1
Sally A. Weber
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally A. Weber

Wausau - Sally A. Weber, age 72, of rural Wausau passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and hospice services.

Sally was born September 20, 1948 in Rockford, Illinois daughter of the late Melvin and Mariella (Enyart) Lask. She married Stanley Weber on November 16, 1968 in Merrill. He survives. Sally had been a proofreader at the former Merrill Daily Herald, and had worked at Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill and Employer's Insurance, Wausau. She was an excellent homemaker and a fabulous cook, especially her homemade pies. Sally enjoyed collecting 'knick-knacks', decorating her home for the holidays, taking care of her pet cat 'Schneider', driving tractor on the family farm, and sending out birthday and Christmas cards. Sally was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing.

Sally is survived by her husband, Stanley Weber, Wausau; two sisters, Beverly Rice, Kronenwetter, and Linda (Bob) Karau, Apple Valley, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews; a brother in law, Dennis Seehafer, Merrill; and her special friend and 'muchie sister' Carol Tews, Weston. Besides her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Seehafer; and brother in law, Gregory Rice.

A public visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Immediately following the visitation a PRIVATE/FAMILY Memorial Service will be held. Officiating will be The Rev. Philip Schneider. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENCOURAGED.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved