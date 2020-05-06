|
Sammy Darel Hagedorn
King - Sammy Darel Hagedorn, 77, King, formerly of Wausau, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at King Veteran's Home, Waupaca.
He was born on June 17, 1942, in Ludington, WI. He was the son of Elgart Hagedorn and Ada A. (Dudenhoffer) Martin. He graduated high school and enlisted in the Army where he was a paratrooper in Germany for four years, estimating he jumped out of planes over a hundred times.
He met Ruth Nelson of Eau Claire, WI, and they were married in a small Lutheran chapel in Eau Claire. Shortly after they married, they move to Bellingham, Washington, and then on to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Sammy worked as a police officer. Together they traveled down the West Coast, from Alaska to California, in his homemade truck, stopping for many adventures along the way, including sailing and SCUBA diving. They made a home in Oceanside, CA, where Lyssa was born. Seeking new horizons, they ventured north to Arcata, CA, where Kjersten was born and Sammy attended college at Humboldt College to become a Soil Scientist.
While they enjoyed their California culture, they were called to Wisconsin, to family, and moved to Eau Claire, to Madison, to Sturgeon Bay, and finally to Wausau; Sammy mapping the state soils and glacial topography for the federal government. He earned many accolades for his work.
He and Ruth had 52 years of living and loving together. They enjoyed their "shack", fishing, bargain shopping, gardening. Sam took college courses in his latter years, excelling at poetry.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth, King, WI; children Lyssa Bassett (Joseph Kaupie), Wausau, WI; Kjersten Burns (Jeff) of Rochester, MN. His surviving siblings are Marlene Wright (John) of Kent, WA; Bonnie Jarzyk (Felix) of Naples, FL; and Hope Mannion of New Hampshire; and five grandchildren: Elisabeth, Riley, Talia, Elsa, and Augustus (Gusto). Sam was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mae Breton; brother, Kenneth Martin; brother, Richard Martin; and brother, Elgart "Big Al" Martin; and his grandson, Nicholas Williamson.
Buettgen Funeral Home has assisted family with arrangements. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time.
The family would like to thank the staff at King Veteran's home for sharing their love, kindness, and support with Sammy and the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020