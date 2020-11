Sandra A. ScheerWeston - Sandra "Sandy" Anne Scheer of Weston was called to the house of the lord on the morning of Sunday, November 15, after peacefully and unexpectedly passing away at the age of 64.Friends may call after 10:00AM Saturday November 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinger St. Weston, WI. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. Please go to www.ryanfh.com for further information.